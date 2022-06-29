Payal Rohatgi to Invite Kangana Ranaut at Her Wedding Reception, Says 'Let Bygones Be Bygones' | Exclusive

Actress Payal Rohatgi is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend, wrestler Sangram Singh. Their marriage ceremony will take place on July 9 in Agra. In an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, the Lock Upp runner-up revealed that their wedding will be a private ceremony with only their close family members in attendance. Payal also shared that no industry friends or colleagues will be invited to the wedding in Agra.

“It is a very very private family gathering - just his family and my family," she said. The actress further added, “No friends in the pre-wedding and wedding, I want it to be just family and he (Sangram) too."

Advertisement

Payal also revealed that they will be hosting a reception party in Delhi on July 14 where all their friends will be invited. “We are trying to make sure that we are just with the family for the wedding and pre-wedding functions. We’ll be then inviting all for the Delhi reception which is on 14th of July. So, that’s when the reception in Delhi will be happening but the wedding and pre-wedding will be limited to the family," she shared.

“At the reception in Delhi, everyone who is known to us and wishes us well will be invited. From political leaders to his friends in Delhi, we plan to have a reception in Mumbai too. We are figuring out the dates and the venue. In Delhi, all friends known to Sangram - and he knows a lot of people - everybody will be invited," she said.

On being asked if she will be inviting Bollywood actress and Lock Upp host Kangana Ranaut too, Payal said, “I will obviously make sure that I send the invite to her sister Rangoli and if she is in Delhi, would love to see her at the reception. She is kind and I am kind. It’s a good occasion and we should let bygones be bygones," she said.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Payal Rohatgi and Kangana Ranaut have been at loggerheads ever since the reality show, Lock Upp. Payal had earlier criticised Kangana for choosing Munawar Faruqui over her as the winner of Lock Upp.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.