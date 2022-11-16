'Peacefully Elevated To God': Noted Evangelist KA Paul's Tribute To Superstar Krishna

The demise of Telugu superstar Krishna has plunged the film industry into sorrow. Krishna breathed his last at Continental Hospital, Hyderabad at 4 am on November 15. His mortal remains were brought to his residence at Nanakramguda for everyone to pay their respects. Many revered personalities from both the film industry and political field visited his residence to pay their final respects to him.

Noted evangelist KA Paul, founder of the Praja Shanti Party, was among those who paid their respects to Krishna. He also talked about his relationship with the late actor and about his greatness. Even though there will be many performers, Krishna Garu was a decent man who sought peace, according to K A Paul. Paul said that his passing away was not an end and he had simply been exiled to heaven.

“He has been peacefully elevated to God," he said. He was also all praise for Krishna’s charitable activities and urged his family to carry on his charitable work. KA Paul said that Krishna visited his Shanti Sabha 26 years ago and had a wish on his mind.

The actor wanted to adapt his message into a film and that is why the actor starred in the movie Shanti Sandesham. Shanti Sandesham was a 2004 film directed by P Chandrasekhar Reddy. It was a biographical film about Jesus Christ and starred Krishna in the lead.

On the other hand, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, KT Rama Rao and many political leaders also paid tributes to Krishna. Krishna’s mortal remains were kept at the Padmalaya studio from 9 am to 12:30 pm on Wednesday for fans to visit. His final rites will be performed on Thursday, November 17.

