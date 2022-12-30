Pele Dies at 82: Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal to Peter Dinklage, Celebs Pay Tribute to ‘King of Football’

Brazilian football legend, Pele, who began his seven-decade-long sports career starting from nothing, went on to become of the greatest sports players of all time. On Thursday, the legendary player passed away. The 82-year-old was suffering from cancer, and he had been in and out of the hospital for his treatment. Just weeks ago, reports of him being moved to Palliative care for treatment of his life-threatening illness made headlines. His demise has left a massive void in the hearts of football fans and many celebrities have paid tribute to the three-time World Cup winner, on social media.

Vicky Kaushal

Sharing a monochromatic photo of the legendary Brazilian footballer, Vicky Kaushal prayed for his soul to ‘rest in peace.’

Abhishek Bachchan

While mourning the big loss, actor Abhishek Bachchan revealed it was his father Amitabh Bachchan who introduced him to the iconic player. And it was due to the magic that the late athlete created on the football field that he began loving the sport. In addition to this, Jr. Bachchan also revealed that he still has Pele’s signed jersey placed in his office yet.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a major throwback photograph of Pele from his younger days and hailed him as ‘King.’

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora shared a photo of him and wrote ‘RIP’.

Sylvester Stallone

Rocky fame Sylvester Stallone paid a hearty tribute to Pele by sharing a couple of throwback photos of their interaction from their younger days. In a monochrome photo, Stallone places a friendly arm on Pele’s shoulder, in another, the two can be seen roaming at what appears to be a field. “Pele the Great! Rest in peace! This was a good man," wrote Stallone as he mourned the loss.

Peter Dinklage

Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage shared a series of photographs of the player’s achievement, from holding a victory trophy to being cheered by a sea of admirers. “Brazilian legend Pelé has passed away at 82. Rest In Peace. A legend who will be remembered forever," wrote Dinklage.

Widely regarded as one of soccer’s greatest players, Pelé spent nearly two decades enchanting fans and dazzling opponents as the game’s most prolific scorer with Brazilian club Santos and the Brazil national team.

May his soul rest in peace

