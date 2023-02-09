Netflix’s hit web series You, starring Penn Badgley as the lead character Joe Goldberg, is back with season 4. New episodes of the hit psychological thriller have dropped today, February 9, on Netflix. The fourth season will have a split release, with the second batch of episodes set to premiere on March 9.

The series follows Penn Badgley’s Joe Goldberg, a serial killer whose disturbing obsession with women leads to brutal acts of violence. Following shocking twists at the end of season three, season four sees Joe flee to London, where he lives as a university professor under the alias ‘Jonathan Moore’.

How to watch ‘You’ season 4

You can watch “You" season four exclusively on Netflix. The first five episodes of the season will start streaming on February 9, while the remaining five episodes will premiere on March 9. If you want to catch up on earlier episodes, the first three seasons of “You" are available to stream on Netflix right now.

The Netflix original is adapted from the novel series of the same name by Caroline Kepnes. The fourth book installment, For You and Only You, will be released in April 2023, shortly after the fourth season of the Netflix series.

You stars Penn Badgley (Gossip Girl) as Joe Goldberg, who takes on various aliases throughout the show. The cast of season four also includes Tati Gabrielle (The 100), Lukas Gage (The White Lotus), Charlotte Ritchie (Ghosts), and Ed Speleers (Downton Abbey).

The typical format of the show will somewhat differ from what viewers once knew. Speaking to People ahead of the show’s Thursday premiere, Penn Badgley said “it was definitely fun" getting to shift gears for season four.

“There were aspects to the new season that did actually feel new. I wasn’t ever pulling my hair out, feeling like I’m in the fourth season of the same thing, which can happen when you’re on a show a lot of times," the 36-year-old actor said.

