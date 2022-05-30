‘People Think I Know Police Dept’: Anup Soni Mentions Hilarious Effect Of Crime Patrol

Actor Anup Soni is a quite popular name in the entertainment industry. He has worked in a bunch of films as well as TV daily soaps. Later, his fame just multiplied when Anup anchored the crime show, Crime Patrol. When he shifted from theatre to the TV and film industry, Anup always kept a ‘clean’ on-screen image. With his role in films and then the superhit show Balika Vadhu, Anup cultivated an image of an upright person. Hence, he got similar roles as well.

Talking about it, Anup told Hindustan Times, “It was never a deliberate attempt. I think you have a personality and some roles suit that.” In 2010, Anup started anchoring the show, Crime Patrol, which went on to become his identity in a few years. He recalled that Crime Patrol was an absolutely new platform for him. The makers had never thought it would be a super-duper hit, and neither was that the plan.

Apart from getting him pan-India recognition, fame, and success, there is one thing that Crime Patrol has done, which Anup finds amusing. Many people, the actor shared, believe that due to his role as a host on a crime show, he must know real police officers and can help them with ‘police contacts’. Anup said, “People have this misconception that I know the entire police department. I get pleas for help all the time.”

The actor states that he is not aware of how to explain to people that he is just a common man like them. “What I do is I retweet if someone tweets to me so that it reaches out to the right people. As an actor, it does happen. When Arun Govil played Lord Ram, people would touch his feet. This is nothing in comparison,” Anup said.

Anup is currently working on a podcast called The Unsung Heroes for Rainshine Entertainment. In the podcast, the actor narrates the inspirational journeys of 20 Indian achievers.

