'Perfect': Actor Sneha Wagh Shares 1st Dance Video After Eviction From Bigg Boss House

The third season of Bigg Boss Marathis is currently underway, and the show has been making headlines for tasks, controversies and of course arguments between contestants. Actor Sneha Wagh was recently evicted from the show and that has left her fans upset. But soon after coming out of the house, Sneha has once again become active on social media. One of her recent videos, shot and posted after her elimination, is going viral on social media.

https://www.instagram.com/ reel/CWsk8Xvg6fX/?utm_medium= copy_link

In the clip that Sneha shared on Instagram, the actor danced to Badshah’s song, Jugnu, which is currently trending on social media. In the short video, Sneha is dancing with her sister Krithika Wagh. While Sneha is wearing a white shirt with a green skirt, Krithika is also seen in the same colour combination.

Sharing the video, Sneha, in the caption addressing Krithika, wrote, “When she forces me to make a dance reel". Tagging Krithika, Sneha further said that her sister is twinning with her for life. Several hashtags have also been used. Both the sisters look extremely pretty while doing the challenge. The video is going viral and has already received more than 11,000 likes. Fans have also flooded Sneha’s post with comments.

One of the users wrote, “So gorgeous dear Snehu", another one said “Snehaji you’re very talented. Perfect mam". A third user commented, “So nice. We miss you in Bigg boss, without you it is really very boring".

Sneha has gained a lot of popularity from Bigg Boss Marathi. She has done a lot of work in the past as well. Sneha’s personal life was discussed more than her professional life during Bigg Boss. Everything, from her marriage to divorce, came up hence she made a lot of headlines during her tenure in the house.

