'Perfectly Fit And Fine Now': Urfi Javed Shares Her Health Update With Fans

Actress Urfi Javed always stays in news for her bold fashion choices. But recently the actress was admitted to hospital in Mumbai. Urfi shared this news with her fans via an Instagram story, posting a photo of herself from the hospital bed.

The actress said: “I am perfectly fit and fine now. Got discharged! Thank God I feel ok! Sabko bahot Thanku itna logo ne get well soon wish kiya tha." After Urfi started feeling better, she immediately shared some of her old videos in her Insta story.

Urfi was suffering from vomiting for the past few days. She developed a high fever of 103 to 104 degrees, after which she had to be hospitalised. Urfi’s fans were worried due to her health. Urfi’s health suddenly deteriorated and she was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital. But now the actress’ condition is fine and she informed her fans about this.

On the work front, Urfi started her acting career in 2016 with the Sony TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania where she played the role of Avni Pant. Later, she appeared in a lot of popular shows like Chandra Nandini, Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and many more. But she made her breakthrough and came into the limelight after appearing in the famous reality show Bigg Boss OTT. This show has made head turns with her unique fashion choices.

Along with this, she has also been a part of the romantic drama miniseries Puncch Beat Season 2. The show was written by Vikas Gupta and featured Harshita Gaur, Priyank Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, and Khushi Joshi.

Urfi was last seen in a music video along with the singer Kunwarr.

