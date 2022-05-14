Pet Mom Disha Patani Takes Her Dog Chi Chi Out For A Walk In A Baby Stroller; See Cute Pic Here

Apart from being an impeccable dancer and phenomenal fashionista, gorgeous Disha Patani is a proud pet parent to five furry buddies — two cats and three dogs. Among all her kitties and pooches, the fifth member, Chi Chi was welcomed into the family earlier this year. There is no denying the fact that the actress loves her furry friends to the moon and back. In fact, Disha has even created a pet account for all her babies. The Malang actress gave a glimpse to her fans of her walking around with her newest pup Chi Chi in a stroller. And honestly, it is the cutest thing you will see on the internet today.

Treating her fans to a glimpse of her time with Chi Chi, the actress dropped a picture on Instagram Stories. In the adorable picture, Chi Chi can be seen chilling and relaxing in a black baby stroller and mommy Disha can be seen strolling around with her baby.

And yet again, the actress has sent the fashion police into a frenzy with her oh-so-cute ensemble. Disha perfectly flaunted her goal-worthy abs in her super casual look. Vibing on comfy attire, Disha donned a white cropped full-sleeves hoodie, with baby pink shorts. She further accessorised it all towards her comfort zone, as she amped up her cuteness with a pretty pink bucket hat and pink fanny pack. She completed it all with cool white sliders.

On February 2, the actress introduced her Instagram family with Chi Chi. Sharing a close-up picture of the newest member on her official Instagram account, she wrote, “Chi Chi" in the caption, with a waving hand emoticon. Acknowledging the cutest post, Disha’s rumoured beau Tiger Shroff showered love on Chi Chi, as he dropped a handful of heart emoticons in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be seen in Mohit Suri’s directorial Ek Villain Returns, which is a sequel to the 2014 film and will also feature John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles. The movie will hit the big screens on July 29 this year. Apart from this, Disha also has Karan Johar’s Yodha opposite Siddharth Malhotra. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 11, 2022.

