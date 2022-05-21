Pete Davidson To Leave Saturday Night Live After Season 47 Finale: Report

Getting signed as one of the youngest-ever cast members on Saturday Night Live, Pete Davidson is reportedly calling it quits. The finale for the 47th season of the hit American show is expected to be the last episode for Davidson, as reported by Variety.

Davidson joined the comedy sketch series in 2014 when he was just 20-years-old. Ever since, Davidson has played some of the most hilarious characters on the show ranging from laid back, spacey, monosyllabic lad, Chad to hyper-active SoundCloud rapper, Guaplord, the creator of “Tucci Gang."

Davidson was also seen in multiple episodes as himself on the Weekend Update bit of the show, where he addressed many personal things – buying the Staten Island ferry, splitting with Ariana Grande, among others – as well.

Advertisement

Davidson, in little less than a decade, became one of the brightest stars on the comedy show. His characters were loved, not only for their quirkiness but also for the way he presented them in front of the audience. Many were charmed by his tendency to break character on stage.

Apart from the recurring roles he played, he also portrayed several public figures as well, including rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who also happens to be very good friends with Davidson, and Academy award-winning actor, Rami Malek.

Davidson has not only been in the limelight for his SNL stint but also for the high-profile romances he has had, including Bridgerton star, Phoebe Dynevor, model Kaia Jordan Gerber, and English actor, Kate Beckinsale, among others. Currently, Davidson is dating reality TV star, Kim Kardashian.

As per reports, Davidson is not the only one exiting SNL. Three long-running cast members – Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, and Kyle Mooney – have also decided to leave the comedy series. The rumour mill also has it that Michael Che, who frequently appeared as a co-host on Weekend Update, too, might leave Saturday Night Live.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.