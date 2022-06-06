Peter Dinklage’s Doppelganger Tariq Mir to Be Part of Ekta Kapoor’s U-Turn, Has Worked in Marjavaan, Bharat

Who doesn’t know American actor Peter Dinklage, who became popular as Tyrion Lannister from Game of Thrones and many other series? In India too, we have Peter Dinklage’s doppelganger. Taking full advantage of his similarities with Dinklage, Tariq Ahmed Mir has stepped into Bollywood. He played the character of a Russian circus star in the film ‘Bharat’ made under the banner of Salman Khan Films. He has also worked in other films like Riteish Deshmukh and Sidharth Malhotra’s Marjavaan. As a performer, he is also receiving praises from the filmmakers and the audience alike. Now, Tariq is all set to be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s U-Turn, which stars Alaya F in the lead.

According to Tariq, he was already interested in to pursue a career in films and stage shows, dramas and other small works. According to Tariq, director Imtiaz Ali was the one who spotted him and he took a selfie in Pahalgam. After the director posted this selfie, Tariq became an overnight sensation, with many national and international media houses writing about him. This also opened opportunities for the resident of Kashmir, who is working on many films and ad projects these days.

Tariq is also popular on social media these days. He is a native of Bumthan Mirbazar villge in Srinagar’s Jammu National Highway. Presently, Tariq runs a grocery shop at local level and is living happily with his family. Tariq Mir said that it is because of his well-wishers and family’s support that he became popular among the audience. Tariq Mir resemblance to Peter Dinklage has helped him make a place in the film industry and he is busy with new projects as well. It is his passion for his career as an actor that has lead Tariq to the silver screen.

While talking to News18, he said that his family, relatives and friends are very happy with his success. Tariq Mir’s friend Akash Rasheed says that he is proud of his friend that he is getting work in movies, and it is a good thing. Tariq’s mother is also very happy with her son’s success and hopes that his good work continues.

