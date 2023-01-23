Home » News » Movies » Petition In Madras HC Against Mani Ratnam For 'Distorting History' In Ponniyin Selvan

Petition In Madras HC Against Mani Ratnam For 'Distorting History' In Ponniyin Selvan

The petitioner also stated that history is common to all and cannot be used for commercial gain.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: January 23, 2023, 15:20 IST

Chennai, India

Meanwhile, if the reports are to be believed, the teaser of the sequel of Ponniyin Selvan is said to be released on March 1.
Meanwhile, if the reports are to be believed, the teaser of the sequel of Ponniyin Selvan is said to be released on March 1.

Director Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I was a massive success at the box office. The film broke several records at the box office and collected over Rs 500 crore, becoming one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2022. As the makers are gearing up for the second instalment of the film for its release, the film has landed in legal soup. A Chennai-based lawyer has approached the Madras High Court against Mani Ratnam for allegedly distorting the history of the Chola Dynasty in the film for commercial purposes.

Advocate LK Charles Alexander, in his petition, also alleged that the filmmaker has used names of the historical figures in his film to “intentionally defame the history" “being preserved" by the Central Government.

Advertisement

The petitioner also stated that history is common to all and cannot be used for commercial gain. He also mentioned that Mani Ratnam has not shown actual history and distorted the facts to suit the character’s story in the film.

The petitioner has also added that the government and the Archaeological Survey of India, which are responsible for maintaining and regulating the archaeological activities and history of the country, should have taken strict action against the director. He also alleged that the government bodies have failed to do so and alleged that the Dil Se director has violated the provisions of the Antiquities And Art Treasure Act 1972 and the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act 1958.

RELATED NEWS

The petitioner has said he made representations to the State government, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to investigate the matter. However, there was no response to this, he approached the high court seeking appropriate action. Alexander also urged the Madras High Court to direct in the interim, the Union Ministry of Culture, ASI, and CBFC to take action against Ratnam and “render justice."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, if the reports are to be believed, the teaser of the sequel of Ponniyin Selvan is said to be released on March 1. The film is slated to hit the theatres on April 28.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: January 23, 2023, 15:20 IST
last updated: January 23, 2023, 15:20 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Disha Patani Makes Jaws Drop In Shimmering Bold Dress With Plunging Neckline And High Slit, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+12PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor Sets Hearts Racing Draped In White And Golden Saree In Sensuous Photoshoot, Check Out Her Sexy Pictures