Petition to Drop Amber Heard From Aquaman 2 Crosses 2 Million Signs, Actor's Screen Time Cut to 10 Minutes

Amid the ongoing trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, a petition to drop the latter from the film Aquaman 2 has gained huge momentum. The petition that reads, “Warner Brothers and DC Entertainment should and must remove Heard from their Aquaman 2 film project," has gained more than 2 million signatures. The petition reportedly continues, “They must not ignore the suffering of Heard’s victims, and must not glamorize a domestic abuser."

The petition emphasised that men are victims of domestic abuse just as women and this must be recognised and action must be taken to prevent a known abuser from being celebrated within the entertainment industry. Hence, the demand to remove Heard from the upcoming DC film.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, reports are also doing the rounds that Amber’s role has been reduced to a 10 minutes appearance. The film is slated for release on March 17, 2023. Film journalist Grace Randolph tweeted, “I hear #AmberHeard has less than 10 min of screentime in #Aquaman2." However, the concerned authorities are yet to issue an official statement.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp is currently caught up in his highly publicised lawsuit against his ex-wife and Aquaman actor, Amber Heard. The USD 50 million trial has dredged up shocking revelations, dragged stars like Paul Bettany as well as billionaire Elon Musk and horrifying evidence in the form of audio and videotapes.

Depp and Heard got married in 2015 and got divorced in 2017. In 2018 Heard wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post detailing domestic abuse and referred to herself as a “public figure" who fought against domestic abuse. The op-ed never mentioned Depp’s name but in the aftermath of the publication of the op-ed, the actor was dropped or made to leave projects including his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the “Pirates of the Caribbean."

Advertisement

Depp then filed a lawsuit for defamation against Heard for USD 50 million while his ex-wife countersued for USD 100 million. The trial started on April 11th this year and is expected to continue for six weeks in Fairfax, Virginia

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.