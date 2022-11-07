Phone Bhoot Box Office: Katrina Kaif Starrer Records Another Jump On Day 3, Earns Rs 3.05 Cr

Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter starrer Phone Bhoot is getting mixed responses from the audience. The film registered a decent start at the box office and then gained big on its second day. On day three (i.e Sunday) as well, the film reported another jump in its collection.

As reported by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Phone Bhoot earned Rs 3.05 crores on Sunday. Previously, it collected Rs 2.75 crores and Rs 2.05 crores on Saturday and Friday respectively. With this, the film’s total collection is now at Rs 7.85 crores.

“#PhoneBhoot struggles… Biz did improve on Day 2 and 3, but the 3-day total is below the mark… Contribution from metros mainly, mass pockets remain dull… Weekdays crucial… Fri 2.05 cr, Sat 2.75 cr, Sun 3.05 cr. Total: ₹ 7.85 cr. #India biz," Taran Adarsh’s tweet read.

It should also be noted that the increase in the box office numbers on day three comes despite India vs Zimbabwe World Cup Match.

Directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, ‘Phone Bhoot’ is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film released in theaters on 4th November 2022. In the movie, Ishaan and Siddhanth are two buddies with the ability to see ghosts. However, their lives change after they meet Katrina Kaif, a ghost who proposed them to open a ghostbuster company.

News18 Showsha’s review of Phone Bhoot read, “I wish the first half of Phone Bhoot made me laugh, and the second half which is outrageously quirky was plotted more cleverly. The film hurtles towards a messy climax and that is where the problem lies. Overall, this is a film that will tickle every palate but if you want to destress from the entire week’s workload, you can give it a shot."

