Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif Is ‘Back With Her Boys’ Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter; See Post

Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter are gearing up for their much-awaited film Phone Bhoot. While fans can’t wait to see them on-screen, Katrina teased them with fun snippets from their casual Sunday meet-up. The trio has started promoting the film on a full scale and they surely have kept their fans on the edge of their seat. The Tiger Zinda Hai actress added a video and a snap to her promotional diaries on her gram feed.

In the post shared by the Bollywood diva, she was seen making a boomerang with the boys. The second slide has a selfie taken by the Gully boy actor Siddhant, wherein all the three co-stars are seen pouting and posing for the camera. She captioned the post, “Back with my boys…” along with a red telephone and ghost emoji.

Advertisement

Here take a look:

As soon as she shared the photos, Siddhant took no time to comment and wrote, “Rickshaw ke hote hain teen Pahiye, Katrina kaif sabse Sahi hai (Riskshaw has three wheels, Katrina is the best).” The producer of the film, Ritesh Sidhwani also agreed with the Gehraiyaan actor and commented, “Siddhant Chaturvedi I agree.”

Meanwhile, the fans are patiently waiting to watch the trio on the couch of Koffee With Karan season 7. Hinting her followers about the same, the Bang Band actress had earlier shared a stunning set of pictures on the photo and video sharing app and captioned it, “Anyone for Koffee?” She was seen in a black and white striped dress shirt and looked absolutely stunning.

Advertisement

Speaking about Phone Bhoot, the film was earlier set to release on October 07 which is now postponed by the makers to November 04, this year. The film also features Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chaddha, Nidhi Bisht and Surender Thakur in pivotal roles.

On the management front, the film has been helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. The film has been backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner Excel Entertainment.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here