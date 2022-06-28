Home » News » Movies » Phone Bhoot: Kartina, Ishaan, Siddhant Debut Quirky Ghostbusters Looks; Film To Clash With Kangana's Tejas

Phone Bhoot is set to release on October 7. The film stars Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi
Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: June 28, 2022, 11:47 IST

Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi have released the first poster of their upcoming film Phone Bhoot and it teases a fun ride at the theatres. The film, which marks the trio’s first film together, sees the cast double up as desi ghostbusters. Katrina, Ishaan and Siddhant are seen wearing matching green outfits while a number of ghosts are spotted in the background.

The poster also sports a magic board, portions and more, hinting at the supernatural elements of the movie. Sharing the poster, Katrina wrote, “#PhoneBhoot ki duniya mein aapka swagat hai. Arriving on 7th Oct, 2022 at cinemas near you." Ishaan shared the poster along with a similar caption. He also revealed the name of his character in the movie. “#PhoneBhoot ki duniya mein aapka swagat hai Arriving on 7th Oct, 2022 in Cinemas near you! Meet my quirkiest character, Gullu - and try to guess his full name," he wrote.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. Phone Bhoot is set to release on October 7, seemingly clashing with Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Tejas. The release date of Kangana’s film was announced last December. Kangana announced the release date via her Instagram. Sharing a picture from the sets of the movie, she wrote, “Bringing to you the inspiring story of a woman who chose to rule the skies. An ode to the Indian Air Force, #Tejas releasing in a cinema near you on Dussehra, 5th October 2022."

It is to see if the movies end up clashing or if the clash will be averted.

Phone Bhoot will mark Katrina’s first movie post her wedding. The actress married Vicky Kaushal last December. The wedding took place in Rajasthan, with only a handful of guests attending it. Besides Phone Bhoot, Katrina also has Merry Christmas and a now-delayed Jee Le Zara. Meanwhile, Siddhant was last seen in Gehraiyaan with Deepika Padukone and Ishaan was seen in Khaali Peeli.

first published: June 28, 2022, 11:38 IST