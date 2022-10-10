Phone Bhoot Trailer: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi As Ghostbusters Set To Take You On Laughter Ride

After much anticipation, the makers of Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer horror-comedy Phone Bhoot revealed the trailer of the film and it is a laughter ride. The trailer sees the trio as they will catch ghosts in the film directed by Gurmmeet Singh. The trailer for Phone Bhoot introduces us to the horror-comedy world of the trio, whose job is to hunt down ‘ghosts’. What follows later is their encounter with ghosts and their rib-tickling dialogues which will crack you up.

The two-minute forty-nine seconds trailer sees Ishaan and Siddhanth as they are two buddies with the ability to see ghosts. Katrina Kaif who is also a ghost arrives at their home with a business proposal of opening a ghostbuster company. The fun unravels when they meet ghosts and also the antagonist (Jackie Shroff) who puts hurdles in their way. The trailer also sees Sheeba Chaddha as Katrina Kaif talks to her for leading her to moksha. The movie’s trailer has got hilarious dialogues and the trio’s camaraderie seems promising.

Check out the trailer here:

Farhan Akhtar posted the trailer on Twitter and wrote, “New business idea lekar aa rahe hai, #Phonebhoot ."

The trio also appeared in Koffee With Karan for the first time and discussed the fun time they had shooting for the horror-comedy. When the first poster for the film was shared, Siddhant wrote, “Triple Trouble In Bhoot World! Darna allowed hai, as long as you’re laughing along the way. #PhoneBhoot, ringing in cinemas in 2021 (sic)." Ishaan, on the other hand, wrote, “Phone Bhoot pe aapka swaagat hai Mahasher. Kahiye, kaunsi bhootiya samasya mein atke hai aap?."

Katrina was last seen in Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar, while Siddhant starred in the domestic noir thriller Gehraiyaan that received polarised reviews. On the other hand, Ishaan Khatter was last seen in Khali Peeli with Ananya Panday.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film is all set to be released on 4th November 2022.

