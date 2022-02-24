Photo of Actor Vimal as Part of Crowd in 1999 Show Chithi Goes Viral; Know Full Story

Many actors have appeared in blink it and you miss it roles before getting prominent ones. Their path to stardom has been difficult but with their grit, they managed to achieve it. Vimal is one of those talented actors.

He made his debut on the silver screen with the film Ghilli. He had to work uncredited in films like Kireedam and Kuruvi. Soon he achieved fame with the film Pasanga and there was no looking back after that. Recently, a photo of Vimal started doing rounds on the internet. Vimal can be seen among a crowd in this photo from the 1999 hit series Chithi.

Several talented actors like Radhika Sarathkumar, Sivakumar, Subhalekha Sudhakar and Deepa Venkat were a part of this series. Yuvarani Ravindra was also seen in this series.

Advertisement

You must be wondering how Vimal got a chance to work in a small role for this serial. It just happened that Vimal had arrived in Chennai for acting. Vimal was undergoing training in Koothupattarai when the actor got to know about this opportunity in the Chithi series.

Vimal decided to make the best use of the chance and worked as a part of the crowd. Vimal rose to fame gradually and got to work in a lot of films like Kanni Raasi, Mapla Singam, Anjala and others.

The actor is also the only one to have worked in three award-winning films in the past 20 years. These three films are Pasanga, Kanchivaram and Vaagai Sooda Vaa.

On the work front, Vimal will be working in Rendavathu Padam and two untitled films. Vimal will be working with director C.S Amudhan in Rendavathu Padam. He is currently filming for Lucky. and will also be seen in Kula Saamy and Thudikarangal.

For Kula Saamy, Vimal will be teaming up with director Saravananshakti. Besides Vimal, Vijay Sethupathi and Tanya Hope will be seen in this film. Thudikarangal will be a horror film directed by Veera.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.