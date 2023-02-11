Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar arrived in Hyderabad for the eagerly anticipated Formula E race. The first Formula E race to ever take place in India was held in Hyderabad on a street circuit constructed along Hussain Sagar and NTR Marg. The Formula E featured 11 teams and 22 drivers eyeing the top spot.

Many stars and celebrities have also been seen attending the event including KTR, Ram Charan, Namrata Shirodkar, Nara Brahmani and Lakshmi Pranathi. While the event is star-studded, a photo of Telugu star Ram Charan sitting alongside Sachin Tendulkar, gracing the event has been going viral on social media.

Many Telugu celebrities are happy that Hyderabad has been chosen as the venue for Formula E, which was held for the first time in India.

Among the competitors are the Indian firms Mahindra, Tata and TCS. As many as 20,000 spectators can be accommodated on the 2.8 km, 18-turn tracks, which have been set up with spectators’ seating. The morning’s qualifying round on February 11 was held in preparation for the main race, which started at 3 PM.

Ram Charan also met Anand Mahindra at the launch of Mahindra Group’s Gen3 Formula E race car. He shared a photo of the meeting and captioned it, “It was wonderful meeting Anand Mahindra Ji and CP Gurnani Ji (who is the MD and CEO of Tech Mahindra) at Mahindra Racing Formula E. Wishing them great success at the Formula E racing! Thank you KT Rama Rao Garu and the Government of Telangana for truly putting Hyderabad on the global map."

Ram Charan was last seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Koratala Siva’s Acharya. The former was a rage at the box office while the latter failed both critically and commercially. He will next be seen in RC15 directed by S Shankar.

