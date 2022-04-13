Photo on Shehnaaz Gill’s Phone Wallpaper Goes Viral; Reason Will Melt Your Heart

A recent photo of Shehnaaz Gill shared on Instagram by a fan has created a lot of curiosity among her fans. The photo features the screen of her mobile phone and her fans are curious to find out the details of the photo. This photo has a connection with late TV actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla.

A fan, who claims to be an ardent lover of Sidnaaz, as the fans address the couple, recently shared the photo with an emotional message. “Dear Sidharth you were her home, you are her home and you will always be her home, her solace, her strength, her safe place, her sunshine."

The photo shows the screen of Shehnaaz’s phone and her fans are trying to find out the photo on the wallpaper. The photo shows Sidnaaz holding each other’s hand. This is making their fans emotional. One of the fans commented that the wallpaper is heart wrenching. Another said that Shehnaaz is still living for her love.

This is not the first time that such a photo is making rounds on social media. Recently, another photo of Shehnaaz was shared from a Sidnaaz fan page on Instagram. In the photo Shehnaaz was captured at the airport in which fans noticed her mobile phone screen which had a similar photo. In the photo both were seen holding hands, which is said to be from their first single Bhula Dunga.

Shaenaz started her career in 2015 with a music video named Shiv Di Kitaab. She also featured in Punjabi films like Saath Shri Akaal England in 2017, Kala Shah Kala and Daaka in 2019.

In September 2019, she participated in Big Boss 13 and she met Sidharth for the first time inside the Bigg Boss house. Their chemistry was highly appreciated and both developed a very good bonding. Sidharth became the winner of the season while Shehnaaz became the second runner up. Sidharth passed away in September last year following a heart attack at the age of 40.

Shehnaaz was last seen in two music videos in 2021— Fly with Badshah and Habit , which featured Shreya Ghoshal and Arko. She also worked on a song Tu Yaheen Hain composed by Raj Ranjodh in 2021. It was a tribute to Siddharth Shukla.

