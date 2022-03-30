Photographers Protest Against Thiruselvam's Show Ethir Neechal. Know The Reason

Director Thiruselvam made his comeback to Tamil television after seven years with the serial Ethir Neechal. The show started on a promising note and has since garnered much appreciation. However, it recently courted controversy after several photographers started protesting in Chennai alleging that the director had insulted their profession.

The bone of contention between photographers and Thiruselvam is an episode of Ethir Neechal aired last week. In this episode, a wedding function was underway. During the wedding, Janani is seen entering the hall dancing with her friends.

Many were happy watching them dance, while some felt a bit apprehensive. Aadhimuthu Gunasekaran, however, gets angry seeing the girls dance. One of the friends tries to explain to him that it’s a trend but he goes on to rebuke them. Everyone is left scared. The man who had rebuked them doesn’t stop here. He calls the wedding photographers and rebukes them for filming the girls as they danced. This scene has upset the photographers.

Outraged, a protest was held at Chennai’s Valluvar Kottam on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Photo and Videographers Association. The association demanded that both director Thiruselvam and actor G. Marimuthu apologise to them. The Association has also said that they won’t step back unless the director and actor issue an apology.

Madhumitha is seen enacting the protagonist Janani in this serial. Besides Madhumitha, Haripriya Isai, Priyadarshini and Kaniha are seen enacting the characters of Janani’s sisters. Sabari Prasanth, Kamalesh, Jagadeesh, Sathyapriya are also a part of this serial.

Bombay Gnanam, one of the famous veteran actresses is making a comeback to the small screen with this serial after a decade. Ethirneechal airs at 09:30 PM from Monday to Friday on Sun TV.

