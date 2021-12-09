Photos of Katrina Kaif in Green Saree Aren't From Her Mehendi Ceremony. Here's the Truth

Bollywood superstars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot today. The wedding festivities are currently underway at Six Senses Fort, Barwara in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district.

The couple hosted a private bash for their guests on Tuesday. Ahead of their marriage, they participated in haldi, Mehendi and sangeet ceremonies on Wednesday. The wedding ceremony has been kept under wraps and hence elaborate security arrangements have also been made. However, many Twitter users are sharing some pictures with the claim that the stills are from the Vicky-Katrina wedding at Six Senses Fort.

Recently, a Twitter user posted pictures of Katrina with the claim that she was enjoying her special day.

The pictures going viral show Katrina in a pastel green Kanjeevaram saree with a golden border. She is seen enjoying festivities with a beautiful Mehendi on her hands. Many Twitter users believed that these pictures are from Katrina’s Mehendi ceremony. However, the truth is that these pictures have been cropped from an advertisement of a jewellery brand in which Katrina is in different bridal avatars.

Watch the advertisement video: https://youtu.be/0WTeSfUPD6M

The security of the Vicky-Katrina wedding is so tight that the event company has also allotted a code to the guests participating in this wedding ceremony. Only the guests and the event company are aware of this code.

Their wedding has surely been the talk of the town and their fans are waiting for a picture of the couple. However, it is being reported that they have given exclusive rights to their wedding pictures to an international magazine. Reportedly, their wedding will be streamed on an OTT giant for which they have been offered Rs. 100 crore.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been dating since 2019. Though they never confirmed their relationship, they have been spotted together on several occasions, attending parties and industry events. They were spotted visiting each other’s houses before leaving for Rajasthan.

