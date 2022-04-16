Photos Of Sivakarthikeyan’s New House In His Native Village Go Viral

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan has made a name for himself in the film industry though he comes from a non-film background. He started his career as a television host and anchor. He is a rising star in the Tamil film industry today and his journey has been phenomenal. Despite his stardom the actor has not forgotten his native village Thiruveezhimizhalai in Kudavasal Taluka of Thiruvarur District of Tamil Nadu.

Sivakarthikeyan has built a new house in his native village. He recently visited his village to inaugurate this new house and the photos of the actor from his village are now going viral on the internet. His fans and friends from the industry are congratulating the actor.

In the photos Sivakarthikeyan is seen in a simple white vesti and a shirt. He had invited his close friends and family members to the occasion. None of the cinema celebrities, in particular, seem to have been invited.

Apart from his close friends and family, filmmaker Arun Purushothaman also attended the event. He was also seen with Sivakarthikeyan in one of the photos. Though Siva already owns another luxurious house and pictures of festival celebrations in that house such as Pongal and Diwali have already gone viral, the fact that Siva has built a house in his native place has again increased respect for him among his fans. The fans are appreciating the actor’s strong bonding with his roots despite the celebrity status.

His upcoming movie Don directed by debutant director Cibi Chakaravarthi is going to be released in theatres on May 13. Opposite Siva, Priyanka Mohan is playing the female lead.

Apart from his role in Don, Siva is also playing the lead role in the upcoming movie SK20, directed by Telugu director Anudeep. According to reports, the shooting for the movie is near completion. A Ukrainian actress is acting opposite Siva in this movie, and Sathyaraj as well as Premji are playing lead roles.

