Kannada actress Hariprriya, who has appeared in Telugu films such as Thakita Thakita, Pilla Zamindar and Jai Simha, married KGF actor Vasishta Niranjan Simha on January 26 in Mysore at Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashrama.

The young couple had been dating for several years before they got married. The wedding ceremony was attended by celebrities such as Shiva Rajkumar, Daali Dhananjaya and Amrutha Iyengar, among others. The photos have since gone viral on social media.

And now some other pictures have surfaced on the internet that is photoshopped by the fans. Yes, you read it right. A picture has been posted on the Facebook account of So Called Kannada Cinema that shows the couple along with Puneeth Rajkumar. While posting the photoshopped picture, the user wrote, “If Appu was there, would you have attended the wedding of Simhapriya like this."

On the professional front, Hariprriya will next be seen in Bell Bottom 2, Amruthamathi, and several other films. Meanwhile, Vasishta is working on Kalachakra and Pantha films. Keep checking back for more interesting updates.

The couple recently revealed the wedding pictures starting with the Haldi ceremony. Hariprriya captioned the pictures as, “Rare moments from the haldi ceremony." The couple can be seen happily applying turmeric to each other’s faces in these photos. The photos drew a lot of attention from fans, who wished the couple a happy married life.

Later, the couple also posted their wedding pictures and broke the internet. While posting these pictures, the couple wrote, “Good lunch clapping."

