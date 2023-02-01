Home » News » Movies » Photoshopped Pic of Puneeth Rajkumar at Hariprriya-Vasishta Simha's Wedding is Viral

Photoshopped Pic of Puneeth Rajkumar at Hariprriya-Vasishta Simha's Wedding is Viral

A picture has been posted on the Facebook account of So-Called Kannada Cinema that shows the couple along with Puneet Rajkumar

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: February 01, 2023, 18:39 IST

Bangalore Rural, India

The photos have since gone viral on social media.
The photos have since gone viral on social media.

Kannada actress Hariprriya, who has appeared in Telugu films such as Thakita Thakita, Pilla Zamindar and Jai Simha, married KGF actor Vasishta Niranjan Simha on January 26 in Mysore at Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashrama.

The young couple had been dating for several years before they got married. The wedding ceremony was attended by celebrities such as Shiva Rajkumar, Daali Dhananjaya and Amrutha Iyengar, among others. The photos have since gone viral on social media.

And now some other pictures have surfaced on the internet that is photoshopped by the fans. Yes, you read it right. A picture has been posted on the Facebook account of So Called Kannada Cinema that shows the couple along with Puneeth Rajkumar. While posting the photoshopped picture, the user wrote, “If Appu was there, would you have attended the wedding of Simhapriya like this."

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

On the professional front, Hariprriya will next be seen in Bell Bottom 2, Amruthamathi, and several other films. Meanwhile, Vasishta is working on Kalachakra and Pantha films. Keep checking back for more interesting updates.

The couple recently revealed the wedding pictures starting with the Haldi ceremony. Hariprriya captioned the pictures as, “Rare moments from the haldi ceremony." The couple can be seen happily applying turmeric to each other’s faces in these photos. The photos drew a lot of attention from fans, who wished the couple a happy married life.

Advertisement

Later, the couple also posted their wedding pictures and broke the internet. While posting these pictures, the couple wrote, “Good lunch clapping."

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: February 01, 2023, 18:39 IST
last updated: February 01, 2023, 18:39 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Sets Internet On Fire With Bold Photo In Racy Monokini, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures In Bikinis

+14PHOTOS

Athiya Shetty's Bridal Lookbook Decoded: The Celebrity Bride's Wedding Looks Included Lehengas, Sarees And Pantsuits