Pic of Rumoured Exes Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan Chatting at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Party Goes Viral

Rumoured exes Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were recently spotted having a conversation together at fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s star-studded Diwali party. Pictures of them speaking one-on-one have now gone viral on Instagram and seem to have sent fans into a frenzy. While the duo arrived separately at the celebrity bash, they found a minute to chat with each other. Kartik and Sara never confirmed their relationship but have alluded to something special on many occasions.

Sara was clad in a gorgeous, shimmery beige-coloured lehenga by Malhotra himself. She paired it perfectly with a sweetheart neck blouse and a matching dupatta with heavy thread work. The actress arrived at the couturier’s house with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan who chose a white kurta pyjama set. Meanwhile, Kartik wore a white kurta set too and teamed it with a pale blue jacket and floral motifs.

Several Instagram users left comments under the post as well. One user wrote: “Haye cuties together they look bawaal.”

Manish Malhotra is known for hosting grand Diwali parties every year. His guestlist for the Diwali bash this year also included Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, Jahnvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and several more celebrities.

As for Sara and Kartik, last month too, the rumoured ex-couple was seen together at the OTT Play awards 2022. The young duo sat next to each other and seemed to not run out of things to chat about.

Recently, when Sara appeared on Koffee With Karan, where Karan Johar confirmed that the actress dated Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor in the past. “Last time you were on this couch, you made a public announcement that you wanted to date Kartik Aaryan and that did happen," he said to which Sara promptly added, ‘Yeah’.

