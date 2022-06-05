Pic of Salman Khan And Abhishek Bachchan Sitting Together at IIFA 2022 Goes Insanely Viral

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and actor Abhishek Bachchan had a viral moment at the 2022 International Indian Academy Awards (IIFA). Salman and Abhishek were clicked sitting with Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, who heads the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Social Development, at the IIFA main ceremony.

Both Salman and Abhishek were engrossed in conversation with Sheikh Nahyan as they got photographed sitting in the front row at the IIFA ceremony. The photo has sent the internet into a tizzy, thanks to the history between the two. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was earlier in a relationship with Salman and is now married to Abhishek. The couple has a 10-year-old daughter Aaradhya, and are one of the most high-profile couples in Bollywood.

Many fans reacted to the photo on social media. A fan wrote, “The day is not far where the photo wil be edited with Aishwarya in between." Another one said, “OMG, this pic is pic of the year."

Earlier, it was reported that Salman Khan and Abhishek Bachchan exchanged pleasantries at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash. The filmmaker hosted a star-studded party in Mumbai last month. From Shah Rukh Khan to Aamir Khan, several stars came together for a massive bash, and pictures from inside the party went viral. A few exes also came under the same roof. One of them was Salman and Aishwarya. Aishwarya made her way to the party with Abhishek Bachchan whereas Salman Khan made a solo entry. While the trio was not seen together, a Pinkvilla report claimed that Abhishek and Salman met at the party.

A source informed the publication, “Abhishek along with Aishwarya entered at night around 12.30 and Salman entered at 1.15. Abhishek spotted Salman (and) went to greet him. And two walked towards the dance floor. Aishwarya maintained a dignified distance from her former boyfriend Salman Khan and her husband Abhishek Bachchan until they were together."

