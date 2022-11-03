Picnic, Dance, Gym: How Hrithik Roshan Made Girlfriend Saba Azad's Birthday Special

Saba Azad, who celebrated her 37th birthday on November 1, penned a heartfelt post for her boyfriend and actor Hrithik Roshan thanking him for making her day special and exactly how she wanted it to be. She uploaded a short video that highlighted the special moments of her day and also featured Hrithik in several frames. The video had a montage of pictures showing Saba posing with the flowers she received. The next slide had a photo of the couple having a meal together. The video also showed a short clip of Saba’s high intensive gym workout, stills from her dance routine, and photos from a picnic with her beau, followed by a small cake-cutting and gift-opening ceremony. The actress beamed with happiness as Hrithik donned the hat of a doting lover.

She penned an emotional note stating how she prefers her birthdays to be quiet which has become a norm for her for quite some time. She likes her birthday to be how she wants her days on earth to be like, learning new things, moving the body, nourishing the mind, spending time with her loved ones and of course good food. An extract from her note read, “Thank you Ro for beautifully putting together my strange fruit of a plan. And thank you all of you who reached out with love, kind words and flowers - my house looks like a garden in spring and my heart is full.”

Many fans and friends flooded the comment section to wish the actress and poured in love for the couple as well. Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan wrote, “How amazing god bless u both Saboo.” Soni Razdan also wished her and wrote, “Happy Birthday”. Music Director, Vishal Dadlani commented, “A belated Happy Birthday, Saba Azad!”

On her birthday this year, Hrithik wished Saba with a cute post. Sharing a solo picture of the actress, he wrote, “The rhythm of you, the voice of you, the grace of you, the heart of you.. and oh that insanely amazing mind of you.. melody in motion girl, that's what you are. Thank you for existing you quirky crazy nutty anomaly of a human being. Happy Birthday."

