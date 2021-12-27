Picture Of Salman Khan's Hospitalisation After Snake Bite Goes Viral.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has turned 56 today. He was seen celebrating birthday at his Panvel farmhouse on Sunday night. A snake bit Salman’s hand on Saturday night at his farmhouse on the outskirts of Mumbai. Salman was hospitalised at Kamothe hospital in Navi Mumbai and he was discharged on Sunday morning. Pictures surfaced on social media of him being treated in hospital on Sunday. The actor has said that he is fine now.

Bollywood photographer Varinder Chawla has posted a picture of Salman Khan when he was getting treatment in the hospital following the snake bite. In the picture, Salman can be seen lying on the bed for treatment.

On Monday morning, Salman spoke to the media at his Panvel farmhouse and said that he was hospitalised for 6 hours.

Earlier on Sunday, Salman’s father Salim Khan also assured fans that the actor is ‘completely fine’ and has been asked to take a few medicines.

Salman Khan is celebrating his 56th birthday today. Social media platforms are flooded with birthday wishes, blessings and greetings for Bollywood’s Bhai Jaan.

Earlier, Salman celebrated his birthday on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 with the team of RRR – Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR. In a promo, he was seen cutting a cake with the team.

On the work front, Salman was last seen in the recently released Antim: The Final Truth, which was released last month. He is currently hosting Colors TV reality show ‘Bigg Boss’. He has also announced the sequel of Bajrangi Bhaijaan which will be written by S S Rajamouli’s father, KV Vijayendra Prasad, who has titled the sequel Pawan Putra Bhaijaan.

