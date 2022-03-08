Picture of Scarf-Clad Mukta Barve Goes Viral on Instagram

Marathi actor Mukta Barve has shared a picture in which she has a scarf wrapped around her face. The photograph has gone viral on social media. In the picture, Mukta is taking a ride in an autorickshaw with her face completely covered with a scarf. She is also wearing sunglasses and has captioned the picture, “Catch me if you can somewhere on the roads of Mumbai.

Here is the link to the picture-

Advertisement

The picture has garnered more than 27,000 likes with dozens of netizens flooding the comment section.

Posting a funny smiley, a netizen commented that it was not difficult but impossible to recognise her in this look. Another netizen stated that she didn’t need to worry as Covid was over. Many users also queried if her new look was related to an upcoming project.

Mukta Barve is one of the most popular Marathi actors and has bagged seven Maharashtra State Film Awards for best debut and best actress in different films and plays. She made her debut in the entertainment industry in 1999 with the show Ghadlay Bighadlay and is known for her commendable performances in serials like Sawar Re, Maati May, Thang, Sumbaran, and much more.

The actor also has a production house, Rasika Productions, which has produced plays like Lovebirds, Chhapa Kata, and Indira.

She is currently working on the popular serial Ajunahi Barsat Aahe. which features Marathi actor Umesh Kamat in the lead role opposite Mukta. The show garnered significant popularity since its rollout and is expected to conclude in days to come.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.