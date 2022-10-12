Picture of The Day! Allu Arjun Meets Neeraj Chopra, Does His Iconic Pushpa Step With Athlete

If you are wondering what a picture or video of the day looks like, we have a perfect example of it here. On Wednesday, two of the biggest pride of our nation - Telugu actor Allu Arjun and athlete Neeraj Chopra united as they attended ‘CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2022’ in New Delhi. While the former was honoured with the Indian of the Year award in the entertainment section, the latter won the same in the sports category. After the mega show, the two met each other and interacted briefly.

In a video that has now surfaced on social media, Allu Arjun and Neeraj Chopra can be seen sharing a special-funny moment. While the sports superstar can be seen aping Allu Arjun’s iconic Pushpa: The Rise step, he also asks the actor to keep his hand in a way as if he is throwing a javelin. The two stars are all smiles as they pose for the camera.

Meanwhile, accepting the award, Allu Arjun shared how he wishes to dedicate it to all the frontline workers who worked hard amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Pushpa was made during coronavirus time, was released during the coronavirus time. I want to dedicate this award to all the doctors, nurses and all other people in the healthcare sector. My respects to all of them," he said.

The actor also talked about how Pushpa was celebrated by everyone across the country and revealed that it is his first award from North India. “I am very glad that we do have our differences. The beauty of this country is its diversity. But when this movie (Pushpa: The Rise) was made, it was celebrated by India. We are all sons and daughters of the Indian film industry. We are all proud that it is Indian cinema’s victory. We are so glad that we could serve the country with entertainment in these tough times," he added.

Other celebrities who attended CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2022 event in New Delhi included Ranveer Singh, Sonu Soon, Union Minister Smriti Irani and Sania Mirza among others.

