Pictures From Actor Rashmi Jayraj's Baby Shower Go Viral. Fans, Celebs Congratulate Her

Kannada-Tamil actor Rashmi Jayaraj had her baby shower recently, and the pictures from the ceremony surfaced on the internet. The Mommie-to-be announced the good news last year via her Instagram page. The pictures from the baby shower have gone viral and several congratulatory messages are pouring in for the couple on social media sites.

Rashmi, in the presence of family members and close friends, tied the knot with Richu, a professional pilot on February 10, 2021, in Chennai. The wedding was performed as per the Christian customs at a Chennai church.

Hailing from Karnataka, she is best known for her role in Kannada shows.

She later made her Tamil debut with the Sun TV serial Vidhi. The daily sitcom was unable to attract an audience and ended within a year with just 207 episodes.

Later, Rashmi bagged the opportunity to star in Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar. Her role in the series was well received by the fans.

Following her popularity, Rashmi appeared in the popular daily sitcom Saravanan Meenatchi. However, due to the Covid-19-induced lockdown, the show was discontinued.

After her marriage, Rashmi appeared in the Vijay TV serial Raja Paarvai. Rashmi was immensely loved and appreciated by the audience for her comic-timing in the show. However, the show went off-air due to some unavoidable reasons.

Rashmi made her small screen debut with the Kannada show Jothe Jotheyali. She was also seen in the hit TV show Madhumagalu.

