Pictures From Pranitha Subhash's Baby Shower Ceremony Go Viral

Actor Pranitha Subhash shared the news of her pregnancy with her fans a few days ago. And now the actor has shared a few glimpses from her baby shower ceremony and the photos, needless to say, went viral immediately. In the pictures, she is seen wearing a bright yellow saree. She has tied her hair with flowers and done natural makeup with highlighting pink lips.

She is looking beautiful in the pictures. Along with the post, he wrote “Seemantha". The comment box was flooded with comments. One of her fans wrote, “Wow looking so beautiful", and another one said, “The real beauty". Everyone appreciated her elegant look. The post received 145,870 likes.

Pranitha is quite active on social media. She has 5.1 million followers on her Instagram. Earlier, Pranitha uploaded pictures, flaunting her baby bump. In the picture, she is posing in front of a mirror. With the picture, Pranitha wrote, “The first thing you start doing when you know ur are preg is checking ur tummy every time you cross across the mirror." Fans along with celebs congratulated the couple. The photo got 269,800 likes on Instagram.

Pranitha made her acting debut with the 2010 Kannada film Porki. The film was directed by M.D Sridhar. Pranitha Subhash and Ashish Vidyarthi played the lead roles. It was a great success at the box office. Later, she worked in various movies like Baava, Attarintiki Daredi, Massu Engira Masilamani, Enakku Vaaitha Adimaigai, Bheema Theeradali and many more.

Pranitha last appeared in the Hindi film Bhuj: The Pride Of India. It is a war film directed by Abhishek Dudjhaiya. Ajay Devgn played the lead role in the movie.

