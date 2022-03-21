Pictures of Suriya From Test Shoot of Vetrimaaran's Vaadivaasal Out. Check Here

Actor Suriya attended the test shoot of his upcoming film, Vaadivaasal, with director Vetrimaaran in ECR Chennai recently. The formal shooting of Vaadivaasal will take a little longer to start, for Vetrimaaran has some more pre-production work to finish. According to a report in Pinkvilla, the film will go on floors in July 2022.

Vaadivaasal, which is based on CS Chellappa’s Tamil book of the same name, is set to be produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu’s V Creations, but no other cast or crew members have been revealed yet. However, some details about Suriya’s role are available. The Jai Bhim star has been training with bulls to prepare for what makers are calling a remarkable avatar in the film.

Vetrimaaran and Suriya officially announced the film a year ago. The music for the film is being composed by GV Prakash. The film has been in the works for several weeks, and the Jallikattu scenes in Vaadivaasal, the makers say, should look realistic, and therefore, they will take time.

Suriya was most recently seen in Etharkkum Thunindhavan, which was his first theatrical release in two years. Before Etharkkum Thunindhavan, Suriya’s court drama Jai Bhim premiered on Amazon Prime and smashed one record after another. The film emerged as the top-rated film ever on IMDb.

And even as the preparations are underway for the shooting of Vaadivaasal, Suriya is expected to soon start filming for his next with director Bala as well. However, a formal announcement on the same is awaited.

