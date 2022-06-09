Pictures Prove Marathi TV Actor Vidisha Mhaskar is Loving her Time in Himachal

Another day and TV show artist Vidisha Mhaskar is lighting up the social media as usual. The actor is savouring the mesmerising beauty of the mighty Himalayas this time. Her pictures are yet again winning the hearts of her fans and followers on social media.

Leaving the chaotic city life behind, the actor recently went to the hamlet of heaven on earth, Himachal Pradesh. She informed her followers about the same by sharing a mini vlog on Instagram, with glimpses of her journey. The background caught our attention. The famous dialogue of Ranbir Kapoor’s character bunny from Yeh Jawani hai deewani can be heard.

She captioned the video, “Kaha matlab, Mai to bhag rahi hu…"

The actor is currently in Kasol, a small town in Himachal. The place is quite popular among celebrities and people in general. She shared a picture sitting at a riverside café sipping on her coffee. Vidisha can be seen sporting a yellow shirt and blue denim in her pictures. She also donned her hemp fenny bag.

She wrote, “Mai happy happy hu hu hu," in her caption.

Himachal Pradesh is one of the most popular vacation spots in India for celebrities. Recently, Marathi actor Prajakta Mali also packed her bags and left for the Parvati Valley. She reportedly hiked to Tosh village, which is a popular trek among visitors. It is also located near Kasol.

She shared a beautiful picture of herself writing, “Not so hippy but liking the Parvati Valley…. Tosh village. (near Kasol- Himachal Pradesh)"

Meanwhile, Vidisha began her acting career on the small screen. She marked her acting debut with the Marathi TV show Man Baware. She portrayed the role of Sanvi in the serial. This role got Vidisha widespread popularity. Later, she also appeared in several shows such as Fullarani and Bun Musca.

