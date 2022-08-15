Pippa Teaser: Ishaan Khatter Infuses Life to Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta’s Biography, Release Date Locked

The teaser of Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli starrer Pippa is out. The film, which is based on The Burning Chaffees written by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, is a first-of-its-kind war tank film brings to life the Indo-Pak war of 1971 that led to the liberation and birth of Bangladesh. Ishaan will be seen essaying the role of the young brigadier, who played a vital role fighting the war on the eastern front as a part of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron.

The minute-long teaser is intense and action packed. It shows how the young army boy emerges as a hero as he motivates those around him to fight the battle to liberate East Pakistan, and create history. It is Ishaan who we seen throughout the trailer, but it also throws a glimpse of stars like Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan.

Sharing the teaser, Ishaan wrote, “PIPPA in cinemas December 2nd, 2022.On the momentous occasion of our country’s Independence Day - presenting a glimpse from a film we’ve collectively put our heart, gut and soul into. May our soil, our people and our culture be blessed always. It’s been an honour to represent the valour and bravery of our defence forces. More to come." See the trailer here:

Director Raja Krishna Menon, in a statement, said, “ On our 75th Independence day , we are very excited to share with all of you a teaser of PIPPA. It’s a small glimpse into the film we have been working on and carefully nurturing. We eagerly wait to meet all of you in cinemas on the 2nd of Dec 2022 ."

Produced by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films , directed by Raja Krishna Menon, with music by A R Rahman, and Written by Ravinder Randhawa, Tanmay Mohan, Raja Krishna Menon, stars Ishaan, Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan. The war drama will hit the theatres on the 2nd of December 2022.

