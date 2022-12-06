Pitchers 2: Abhishek Banerjee-Naveen Kasturia Are All Set For Mega Comeback But Fans Ask 'Where is Jeetu?'

Pitchers became a cult show and an inspiration for millions of people to embark on their entrepreneurial journey, when it was released in June 2015. The show revolved around the trials and tribulations of four young entrepreneurs who quit their day jobs in order to pursue their start-up venture. However, after a gap of 7 years, the show is now coming back with season two.

On Monday evening, TVF announced that Pitchers season 2 will stream on the OTT platform ZEE5 this Christmas and shared the teaser of the show. It opened with ‘Tu beer hai (You are beer)’ scene from the first season and then presents Abhishek telling Naveen that the concept of beer is now old and therefore they must bring something new. For season 2, the original cast consisting of Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar, Abhay Mahajan, Abhishek Banerjee and Gopal Dutt are joined by new entrants like Ridhi Dogra, Sikander Kher and Ashish Vidyarthi who will be seen in pivotal roles.

However, one person who has been missing is Jeetu Bhaiya aka Jitendra Kumar. Soon after the teaser was shared, several social media users reacted to it and asked why Jitendra has not been tagged. “Ok. Why is Jeetu not tagged in the post? Don’t tell me the cast was changed," one of the fans wrote.

Advertisement

Talking about the show, Arunabh Kumar, creator of Pitchers said, “We are looking forward to season 2, which is yet another collaboration with ZEE5. This is perhaps one of the most awaited shows of India and I am grateful to the fans for their constant love for Pitchers since it released. We have tried to tell this story of aspiring Indians in these changing times, and we cannot wait for everyone to watch it".

Vaibhav Bundhoo, Director of Pitchers 2 also added, “Season 2 of Pitchers is going to be a level up not just in terms of story but also visually. The characters have evolved and so has the world of start-ups which they have to navigate. This show has always been about offering something new to the audience and we hope to live up to the love of the fans".

Read all the Latest Movies News here