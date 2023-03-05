Home » News » Movies » Piyush Mishra Reveals He Was Sexually Assaulted by Female Relative in Class 7

Piyush Mishra Reveals He Was Sexually Assaulted by Female Relative in Class 7

Gangs of Wasseypur actor Piyush Mishra opened up about the incident in his recently released autobiographical novel, Tumhari Auqaat Kya Hai Piyush Mishra.

Besides being an actor, Piyush Mishra is also a singer and a screenwriter
Gangs of Wasseypur actor Piyush Mishra revealed that he was sexually assaulted by a distant female relative when he was in the seventh standard. The actor opened up about the incident in his recently released autobiographical novel, Tumhari Auqaat Kya Hai Piyush Mishra. Mishra also talked about this incident while talking to PTI and said that the incident left him shocked and gave him a ‘complex’ throughout his life.

He told the agency, “Sex is such a healthy thing that your first encounter with it should be good, otherwise it scars you for life, it disturbs you for life. That sexual assault gave me complex throughout my life and it took me a long time and several partners to come out of it."

He continued, “I wanted to hide the identity of some people. Some of them are women, and some men who are now well established in the film industry. I did not want to take revenge against anybody, or to hurt anyone." The book covers Mishra’s journey in the film industry and traces his struggles to reach the place he is today. Some of Mishra’s noted films are Maqbool, Gulaal and Gangs of Wasseypur. Besdies being an actor, Mishra is also the lyricist and singer of the music band Ballimaaraan.

Born on 13 January 1963 in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, the actor was inclined towards literature from a young age. According to media reports, he started a theatre group of his own after graduating from the National School of Drama. The actor had spent about 20 years of his life in Delhi before he moved to Mumbai.

He was last seen in the web series Salt City and Illegal 2.

