Plan A Plan B Trailer: Matchmaker Tamannaah Bhatia Falls For Divorce Lawyer Riteish Deshmukh

What happens when the woman who makes couples match, falls for the man who handles their divorces? Can opposites attract? Netflix brings us a fun filled ride with Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia as they dropped the trailer of their upcoming romantic comedy Plan A Plan B. With marriages, divorces, swipe rights and everything in between, this rom-com is here to give you all the feels. Plan A Plan B is all set to release on Netflix on 30th September 2022.

Tamannaah plays a matchmaker, who believes in ‘happily ever after’, while Riteish thinks marriages are dead. Why get married in the age of Tinder, he asks. Despite being poles apart in their beliefs, they develop feelings for each other. Where does that lead them? We can find out in this exciting rom-com.

Talking about the making of the film, Shashanka Ghosh remarked, “In life plans get made. Then something happens and the best-laid plans go haywire - and that’s exactly how this unique story came to life. The script came to me from the writer Rajat Arora, and the moment I read it, I was instantly excited to work on this theme. Making Plan A Plan B with Riteish, Tamannaah and Poonam Ji has been such a fun experience and their infectious energy and chemistry has translated in every shot of the film. This film is a sweet romantic comedy that is lighthearted and fun and we hope Netflix audiences will enjoy it."

Speaking about his experience of writing the film, Rajat Arora said, “Plan A Plan B is a quirky romance that will win your hearts. It is the classic story about ‘do opposites attract’ but is depicted in a spirited new way that we hope will be a solid entertainer. Shashanka’s direction has brought a vivacious energy into the script and it has been a great journey making the film."

Tamannaah Bhatia, playing the role of a matchmaker said, “This movie has been a wild ride. Whether it is working with Netflix, the entire cast, or being directed by Shashanka sir, Plan A Plan B has been a memorable journey. It is a dynamic movie that will appeal to every type of audience and I can’t wait for its launch on Netflix!"

Speaking about his experience, Riteish Deshmukh added, “I have always had a soft corner for the comedy genre and Plan A Plan B was yet another memorable experience for me. It is important to work with a team that approaches this genre with a twist and makes it refreshing for the audiences and Plan A Plan B has definitely been one such project for me. We have made this film with a lot of love and we cannot wait for Netflix viewers around the world to enjoy it with us!"

Starring Riteish Deshmukh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Poonam Dhillon and Kusha Kapila, Plan A Plan B is produced by Rajat Arora (Funk Your Blues Entertainment Pvt Ltd) and Trilok Malhotra and K R Harish (India Stories Media & Entertainment Pvt Ltd) and directed by Shashanka Ghosh.

Plan A Plan B begins streaming on 30th September only on Netflix.

