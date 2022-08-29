Plan A Plan B Trailer: Riteish Deshmukh, Tamannaah Bhatia Make OTT Debut With Quirky Romantic-Drama

Bollywood stars Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia are set to entertain their fans with their upcoming rom-com titled Plan A Plan B. .With this project, the duo is set to make their OTT respective OTT debut on Netflix. It will be released on September 30 on its platform worldwide. The makers took to social media on Monday and dripped a quirky trailer of the forthcoming series. The rib-tickling trailer sees Riteish as a divorce lawyer while Tamannah plays a matchmaker. How they fall in love with each other forms the plot of the series.

In Plan A Plan B, Deshmukh plays Kaustubh Chougule, a cynical and successful divorce lawyer, while Bhatia plays Nirali Vora, an earnest matchmaker who believes marriage is for everyone, except herself. When she moves into an office next to his, their bitter conflict is complicated by a growing attraction. Can opposites coexist, let alone attract? “You turn singles into couples, I turn them back into singles," Kaustubh (Deshmukh) says and summarises their tension in the 30-second Plan A Plan B teaser trailer.

Plan A Plan B also sees actress-turned-politician Poonam Dhillon, and Ghost Stories star Kusha Kapila. Shashanka Ghosh — who last directed the miserable Ali Fazal and Shriya Pilgaonkar-led comedy film House Arrest also for Netflix — is the director on Plan A Plan B.

Newcomer Rajat Arora is the screenwriter, and producer alongside Trilok Malhotra, and K R Harish. Plan A Plan B is a production of India Stories Media & Entertainment, and Funk Your Blues Entertainment.

Ghosh’s newest film was first announced at Netflix’s virtual global Tudum event last September. It is now one of five Indian Netflix originals slated to release this September, alongside the second season of reality TV series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives featuring Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, and Neelam Kothari Soni — on September 2, true crime docuseries Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer on September 7, the Diljit Dosanjh-led movie Jogi on September 16, and the second season of crime series Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega on September 23.

