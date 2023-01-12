Plane Review: Pilot Gerard Butler Stops at Nothing to Save His Crew in This Thrilling Film

Enough films and series have been made on what can go wrong in a plane ride. Jean-François Richet’s latest film Plane starts off as any other thriller film where the aircraft is stuck during a terrible storm, only this time, escaping the storm safely is not the resolution point in the film, but the moment it enters into another bigger, more dangerous crisis.

The action thriller begins with pilot Brodie Torrance (Gerard Butler) flying his aircraft through a severe storm and barely managing to make a landing on an unknown island after the plane sustains damage. Brodie and his co-pilot figure out that they are on an island in a remote area of the Philippines. Among the other passengers, who have started to become restless by now, we also have Louis Gaspare (Mike Colter) a homicide convict. With this odd group of passengers and some of his crew members, Brodie must find a way out of the remote island with almost no mode of communication. However, we soon find out that they are not the only group on the island as it is also home to a group of anti-government militants.

While Brodie and Louis wander off to find some help, the remaining group is held hostage by the militant group.

On the other hand, rescue experts are trying to track the flight and after they find out the whereabouts of the damaged aircraft, they send in a group of mercenaries to perform a rescue mission. The film takes a bloody turn with the pilot and the convict taking on the group of militants. The duo manages to save the group from where they were held captives but Brodie decides to stay back and cause a distraction so that the rest of them can escape without alerting the militants. Just when he is about to get killed by the militants, Brodie is very conveniently saved by the rescue team who manages to take down some of the rebels and escape to their aircraft with barely any scratches.

However, now they have landed in deep water because they have the entire village chasing after them with arms and ammunition. By this time, it gets a bit easier for the viewers to predict that no matter what, Brodie will manage to fly his team out of this mayhem but when he actually does that, it does not feel blatant or too obvious. For this, the credit goes to the director and the actors who perfectly fit their parts.

The well-choreographed action scenes make sure that they keep you glued to the screen till the very end. The last 20 minutes of the film will have you on the edge of your seat, constantly praying for Brodie’s crew to make it out of the crisis alive. And when they finally make a safe landing at a nearby landing ground, it feels like a personal victory.

Plane, despite some cliches here and there, works because of how well it induces anxiety in the viewers with its deadly scenes. Right from the start where the flight braves the storm to the final gun battle between the two groups, the suspense never dies down. These factors make the Gerard Butler and Mike Colter film a great watch for the weekend.

The film will have a theatrical release in India on January 13.

