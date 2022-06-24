Playback Singer Manjari Ties Knot With Childhood Friend Jerin, See Post

Playback singer Manjari has found love again! She has tied the knot with her childhood friend Jerin. The couple had an intimate wedding in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday morning. Manjari, who primarily works in the Malayalam industry, has shared the news on her social media. She also treated her fans with a glimpse of how she spent her post-wedding festivities with specially-abled kids.

Manjari and Jerin knew each other since childhood. The couple went to the same school in Muscat from first grade. Jerin is from Kerala’s Pathanamthitta and now works as an HR manager in Bengaluru.

For her wedding day, Manjari opted for a red silk saree and paired it with traditional gold jewellery. Jerin coordinated with her and looked handsome in a red kurta and Mundu.

In the photo shared by Manjari, the couple looks adorable together. The newlyweds can be seen flashing a smile at each other as they posed for the camera. She wrote in the caption of the post, “Happy.”

As soon as she shared the news on her Instagram, her friends from the South film industry poured in best wishes for the married couple. Filmmaker Vishnu Udayan commented, “Congratulations.” Singer Jaya Ranjini Jose also penned a note and wrote, “Congrats da…so happy for you. God bless you both.”

Post the wedding, the couple went to Magic Academy to celebrate the day with specially-abled kids. Manjari went live on her Instagram and later posted the video of herself and her husband, en-route to the academy. In the video, Manjari stated that they are heading toward the academy to enjoy lunch with kids and their families.

Manjari was previously married to Vivek Prasa and parted ways after a few years.

Manjari is a classically trained vocalist. She has been introduced to the music industry by composer Ilaiyaraaja in the film Achuvinte Amma. She has given her voice to over 500 songs in Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil. She received two Kerala State Film Awards for the best female singer in 2004 and 2008.

