'Playing Pinky a Great Challenge,' Says Pinkicha Vijay's Sharayu Sonawane

Like Hindi, Marathi television also has a slew of shows that are high TRP getters. And this year, a few new shows will start to air alongside the old ones. ‘Pinkicha Vijay Aso’ will air on Star Pravah from January 17 at 11 pm on weekdays. In what is a Marathi remake of Nimki Mukhiya, newcomer Sharayu Sonawane has been approached to play the role of main lead Pinky. News18 got in touch with her and asked her a few questions in an impromptu interview:

>What do you have to say about your character Pinky in the show?

Pinky, who likes to live her life to the fullest, will be seen striving to make her dreams come true in the show. Pinky, who has a strong personality, dreams of being a leader someday. It is extremely evident in the way she behaves, lives and speaks. Pinky has a talent for getting her work done by others. She knows what to say to make people give their best.

>What are the similarities between Pinky and Sharayu?

There is no similarity between Pinky and Sharayu. Pinky is happy-go-lucky and she is also very chirpy. On the other hand, I am very calm. Therefore, playing Pinky is a great challenge for me. However, I am so used to Pinky’s speaking style that I speak the same language with people on the set.

>You are a native of Mumbai, but the shooting is being done in Satara. How is the weather on set?

The set is a second home to me. My co-stars and our director understand me very well. I have a lot of fun on the sets with Harshad Naybal, who plays my younger brother in the show. I have bonded so closely with people on the sets, that it has made me feel that I have found a family away from home.

>What are your hobbies apart from acting?

I like dancing apart from acting. I have learned Bharat Natyam. I used to do the Yashoda-Krishna dance with dream girl Hema Malini. The experience is astounding. My love for dancing has helped me immensely since we had to shoot a lot of dance numbers for the show.

