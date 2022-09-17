PM Modi Turns 72: Salman Khan Joins Shah Rukh Khan To Wish 'Narendra Bhai Modi' On His Birthday

Salman Khan joined the long list of stars who wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. On Saturday, September 17, PM Modi turned 72 years old. He was showered with birthday wishes from Shah Rukh Khan, Anupam Kher and Kangana Ranaut, among other stars earlier in the day.

Now, Salman took to Twitter and penned a simple yet sweet note for the PM. “Wishing our hon Prime Minister Narendra bhai Modi a very happy birthday … @narendramodi," he wrote.

Salman has tweeted to Narendra Modi from time to time. Back in 2019, Salman congratulated the PM for choosing a “splendid" team of ministers. “Honourable Prime Minister, congratulations on a splendid team and all my best wishes to the entire cabinet in their endeavours to make a stronger and equal India," he tweeted.

Fans would also remember that the actor had celebrated Uttarayan with the PM before he was elected into power in 2014. The photos had gone viral at the time, showing Salman and PM Modi flying kites together in Gujurat.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh had also penned a sweet wish for PM Modi. Suggesting him to take an off on his birthday, SRK wrote, “Your dedication for the welfare of our country and its people is highly appreciated. May you have the strength and health to achieve all your goals. Take a day off and enjoy your Birthday, sir. Happy Birthday @narendramodi."

Anupam Kher also took to social media and wished the PM. “Respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji! Happy Birthday to you! May the Lord grant you a long and healthy life! You are trying your best to fulfill the responsibility of your oath! Will keep doing it for years! Thanks for your leadership! Happy Birthday Prime Minister #Modiji !" he tweeted.

“Happy birthday honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi. From selling tea on railway platforms as a child to becoming the most powerful man on this planet, what an incredible journey… we wish you a long, long life, but like Rama, like Krishna, Like Gandhi, you are immortal. Now etched forever in the conscious of this nation and beyond. You will love forever. Nothing can erase your legacy that’s why I call you an Avatar… blessed to have you as our leader," Kangana wrote on her Instagram Stories.

