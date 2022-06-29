PM Narendra Modi, Chiranjeevi To Share Stage At Event Commemorating Alluri Sitarama Raju

Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon share a dais. However, it is not for political reasons but as part of celebrations commemorating the 125th birth anniversary of legendary Telugu freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the public meeting at Bhimavaram on July 4 to which the Center has invited actor and former Union Minister Chiranjeevi. The gathering will commemorate the illustrious freedom fighter’s 125th birthday. Chiranjeevi, who is from Mogatluru in the West Godavari district, received the invitation from G Kishan Reddy, the Union Minister for Culture.

The celebrations are part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, which is a Government initiative to commemorate 75 glorious years of progressive India and its rich history, diverse population, magnificent culture and great achievements. In his letter to Chiranjeevi, Kishan Reddy urged him to come to the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav so that the Center could honour Alluri for his role in organising and preparing the tribal people of the Madras Presidency to oppose colonial powers.

The Prime Minister will speak at the public gathering and unveil the statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju in ASR Nagar, Bhimavaram. Chiranjeevi was invited by Kishan Reddy to participate in Modi’s programme and work with him to ensure the success of all the events planned for Alluri’s remembrance over the following year.

Alluri Sitarama Raju waged an armed campaign against British colonial rule in India. He got involved in the fight against the British as a result of the 1882 Madras Forest Act, which in effect restricted the freedom of movement of Adivasis (tribal communities) in their forest habitats and forbade them from engaging in a traditional kind of cultivation known as podu. It is interesting to note that Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan portrayed a fictional version of Alluri Sitarama Raju in the magnum opus RRR directed by SS Rajamouli that was released earlier this year.

