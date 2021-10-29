PM Narendra Modi Condoles Puneeth Rajkumar's Death: 'A Cruel Twist of Fate'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the demise of Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, who died aged 46. He suffered a heart attack in the gym and was rushed to a private hospital immediately. He was given an emergency treatment in the ICU and the doctors declared him dead after sometime.

Calling him “talented actor," Modi tweeted, “A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Read: Puneeth Rajkumar Death LIVE Updates: Kannada Actor Suffered Heart Attack; PM Narendra Modi And India’s Film Fraternity Mourn Loss

Advertisement

Puneeth started as a child artist in his father’s movie Premada Kanike in 1976. He was less than a year old then. After that, for the next 13 years, he acted as a child artist in over two dozen movies. He got the National Film Award for his acting in Bettada Hoovu in 1985. He was just 10 years old then.

He has been dubbed by media and fans as ‘Powerstar’. He has appeared as a lead actor in commercially successful films, including Appu (2002), Abhi (2003), Veera Kannadiga (2004), Mourya (2004), Aakash (2005), Ajay (2006), Arasu (2007), Milana (2007), Vamshi (2008), Raam (2009), Jackie (2010), Hudugaru (2011), Raajakumara (2017), and Anjani Putra (2017). He is one of the most famous celebrities and the highest-paid actors in the Kannada cinema.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.