Even PM Modi Notices Pathaan Fever, Praises Houseful Shows In Srinagar During Lok Sabha Speech

Pathaan fever has truly taken over the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also taken notice! The film, which stars Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role, has brought back houseful boards after what seems to be years and people are celebrating the film’s release like it is Diwali. While single screens in most cities had reported houseful shows in the first week of the film’s release, the most heartwarming reaction came from Srinagar as Inox Ram Munshi Bagh, Srinagar.

The Prime Minister brought up the houseful theatres in Srinagar while speaking about the changes that have been seen in Jammu & Kashmir since the new government came into power. PM Modi mentioned the progress and security given by the government in the state when he cited Pathaan. “Srinagar ke andar dashko baad theatres houseful chal rahe hai (After decades, cinemas of Srinagar are running houseful)," he said.

Released on the eve of Republic Day last month, Pathaan has smashed several records at the box office. In just 15 days, it has surpassed biggies like Baahubali 2 and KGF Chapter 2. The film has surpassed Rs 700 crore at the box office and is continuing to do great business. Trade expert Taran Adarsh took to Twitter on Tuesday and wrote, “#Pathaan will cross lifetime biz of #KGF2 #Hindi [2nd highest] today [Wed]… Big question: Will #Pathaan surpass #Baahubali2 #Hindi in the coming days?… [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr, Sat 22.50 cr, Sun 27.50 cr, Mon 8.25 cr, Tue 7.50 cr. Total: ₹ 430.25 cr. #Hindi. #India biz."

Recently, it was also reported that Shah Rukh Khan’s film also surpassed Aamir Khan’s Dangal to become the highest-grossing Hindi origin film in India as well as worldwide.

