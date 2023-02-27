SS Rajamouli’s Magnum opus RRR has made the country proud by winning the Golden Globes and scoring a nomination for Oscars under the Best Original Song category for its foot-tapping number Naatu Naatu that has made its way into everyone’s playlist not only in India but across the world. Since the Oscars are approaching in a few days and everyone is waiting with bated breath for the song to score big, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a fascinating video of staff members of the Korean embassy in India pulling off a dance cover of Naatu Naatu.

On Monday, the official Twitter handle of Narendra Modi retweeted a video on its timeline with the caption, “Lively and adorable team effort." Meanwhile, the original tweet’s caption read, “- Do you know Naatu? We are happy to share with you the Korean Embassy’s Naatu Naatu dance cover. See the Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok along with the embassy staff Naatu Naatu!!" The video captured staff members flaunting their dancing skills with all the iconic hook steps that were performed by Ram Charan and NTR Jr.

Impressed by their efforts, several netizens lauded the Korean embassy for highlighting one of the most loved songs that have emerged in the last year. One of them wrote, “Let us respect each other, respect each other’s culture, nothing can be bigger than this." Another one tweeted, “Our Film Industry is indeed big part of our soft power. We all should cherish, appreciate and patronize it.". Someone else said, “Now India is gaining the soft power in the world….this testify our strong presence and coordination with south East Asian geopolitical players…thanks to the team @RRRMovie."

While the peppy song has compelled the entire world to groove to the musical masterpiece, several celebrities irrespective of the industry they hail from have attempted the hook step of the globally loved song. Naatu Naatu is sung by Rahul Sipligunj, Kala Bhairawa and composed by M.M Keeravani,

RRR starred N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. The film was about two real-life Indian revolutionaries Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju’s relentless fight against the British Raj. Made on a whopping budget of Rs 550 crores, the film was a huge blockbuster at the Box Office raking in over Rs 1200 crores.

