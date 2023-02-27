Hombale films Kantara have made a lot of buzz with their success since their release. While the film has received a lot of love and admiration from all over the world, the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the ‘Barisu Kannada Dim Dimava’ cultural festival on Saturday, when Dr CK Ramesh and his team performed on Kantara’s Varah Rupam in front of him.

This cultural festival was held at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi at 5 PM. He also addressed the gathering in the evening. This cultural festival was organized to celebrate Karnataka’s culture, traditions, and history. It also drew parallels with the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’.

Kantara was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on 30th September and 14th October respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.

While the audience is still gushing over the rage of Kantara, the rumors of its sequel have been hovering all around, rising the excitement of the audience to the next level. With the phenomenal success the film achieved, the audience has been waiting to hear about the announcement of its sequel and finally, the makers are here with one for the audience.

When Kantara completed its 100 days, to mark this remarkable milestone in the journey of the film, the team had called for a celebration. On the occasion, the writer, actor, and director of the film, Rishab Shetty was seen speaking about the Kantara sequel. Shetty had shared that what the audience has seen for now is actually part 2 and therefore what will be released next is Kantara’s prequel. Dropping hint about the release date, the actor had also revealed that the film is likely to hit theatres in 2024.

“We are very pleased and thankful to the audience who had shown immense love and support to Kantara and taking the journey ahead, with the blessing of almighty Daiva the film has successfully completed 100 days and I would like to take this opportunity to announce the prequel of Kantara. What you have seen is actually Part 2, Part 1 will come next year," Shetty said.

“The idea has been flashed into my mind while I was shooting for Kantara because the history of Kantara has more depth to it, and currently, if the writing part is concerned we are in the middle of digging into more details. As the research is still progressing, it would be very early to reveal details about the film," the actor added.

Having graced the occasion, the producer, Vijay Kiragandur also opened about the same and said, “Kantara introduced the audience to a new cinema altogether and we would love to sustain and in fact boost the rage that the film has created among the audience on the screens by announcing the sequel, as the film has now completed its 100 days. Rishab and our team have been working on the story rigorously as the film has many more things to tell to the audience while opening the back story of Kantara and we can just guarantee that the sequel of Kantara is going to be more massive and grand than before."

The prequel for Kantara will be produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film will feature Rishab Shetty in the lead.

