Pokiri to The Warriorr: Top Telugu Cop Movies

Tollywood star Ram Pothineni is busy in the promotion of his upcoming film The Warriorr. The film will hit theatres on July 14. The bilingual cop drama directed by N Lingusamy will by released in Tamil and Telugu languages.

At a recent pre-release event, Pothineni revealed that he had earlier rejected many cop movies. However, The Warriorr was special to him and he connected emotionally with the movie. With The Warriorr, Ram will appear on screen as a police officer for the first time.

This is not the only cop drama in the Telugu film industry which has created a buzz among the audiences. Baahubali star Prabhas will also don the khaki uniform for the first time with his upcoming film Spirit.

Pawan Kalyan played the role of a policeman for the first time in Puli (2010). Later, the actor once again donned the khaki in the Gabbar Singh franchise directed by Harish Shankar.

Superstar Mahesh Babu played a cop for the first time in the 2006 film Pokiri. The movie was a big hit and it was the highest grossing movie of the year. After that, he appeared in a police uniform in Dookudu (2011). This was also a superhit.

Junior NTR played the role of cop in Baad Shah, which was released in 2013. For the first time, he played the role of a secret police officer in the movie Adhurs in 2010.

Sudheer Babu played the role of a police officer in Nani’s 2020 film V. The thriller cop drama , which had an OTT release, was not well received by the audience.

Naga Chaitanya also worked in a cop drama in 2016. He played the role of an IPS officer in Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Sahasam Swasaga Sagipo.

Sampuranesh Babu also impressed the masses in the role of a police officer with Singam 123.

Regardless of actors, cop dramas have always been a success formula for the filmmakers. Now it is to be seen how Ram Pothineni’s The Warriorr is being received by the audiences.

