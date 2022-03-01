Police Case Against Valimai Director, Producer for Showing Lawyers Community in Bad Light

A lawyer association has filed a police complaint against Valimai director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor for misrepresenting the lawyer community. In its complaint to the Chennai Vepery Police Commissioner’s Office, the association has alleged that the Ajith-starrer had shown the lawyers community in a bad light and that appropriate action should be taken against the director and producer of the film.

Lawyer Shanthi, while talking to the reporters, said that he was shocked to see Valimai with his family. He said that in the opening scene of the movie, the lawyers were portrayed as criminals and thugs.

He also said that it was reprehensible to show the entire community in a bad light.

The lawyer went on to say that a complaint had been filed with the Commissioner of Police, who promised an investigation and necessary action. Despite the box office success, the film’s crew and fans have been troubled by the police complaint against the director and producer.

Valimai is said to have made close to Rs 150 crores worldwide by the conclusion of its first weekend, and the film continues to do well on weekdays, as many centres in Tamil Nadu were packed even on Monday.

Valimai is a high-octane action movie. In his Tamil debut, Kartikeya is seen in the role of an antagonist while Ajith plays a cop. The film’s music was composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, with Ghibran handling the final mixing and patching.

