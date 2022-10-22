Police Commemoration Day 2022: Telugu Superstars Who Played On-Screen Cops

Police Commemoration Day is observed on October 21 every year. The day is observed to honour the sacrifices made by police officers in the line of duty. The day is a tribute to the 10 CRPF personnel who sacrificed their lives for the country while defending our borders with China in 1959.

As the whole country pays their tribute to the real heroes, here’s a list of Telugu superstars who have portrayed the roles of tough cops with utmost perfection.

Prabhas

Baahubali superstar Prabhas has cemented a strong place in the hearts of millions with his stupendous acting and intense action sequences. Now, the actor is all geared up to surprise his fans with his 25th film, Spirit, where he will be essaying the role of a police officer. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Spirit also stars Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Pawan Kalyan

Veteran actor Pawan Kalyan donned the prestigious police uniform in the 2010 film Puli, which also featured Nikesha Patel, Manoj Bajpayee and Shriya Saran. He plays the character of a valiant police officer, Komaram Puli who sets forth to avenge his father’s death. Pawan’s next action-comedy, Gabbar Singh also featured the actor in a police uniform.

Mahesh Babu

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has delivered some blockbuster performances in his expansive cinematic career. Out of the numerous films he has acted in, Mahesh Babu played the character of a police officer in two of his films titled, Pokiri and Dookudu. Both broke records at the box office.

Junior NTR

With his beefed-up avatar and charming on-screen personality, Junior NTR has entertained viewers with his splendid acting prowess. One of the highest-paid actors in the Telugu film industry, Junior NTR was superb as a police officer in director Srinu Vaitla’s action-comedy flick Baadshah and Puri Jagannadh’s action-romance Temper.

Ram Charan

One of the most handsome and down-to-earth personalities in the Telugu film industry is none other than veteran actor Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan. He played the role of a British police officer in director SS Rajamouli’s larger-than-life film RRR.

